A Shannon man was arrested on Wednesday after reports say he used fake money to purchase a dirt bike and four tires in December 2018 as well as receiving $600 under false pretenses in July 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Joshua Clayton Cohely, 43, of 405 second St., knowingly used five fake $50 bills to purchase items from an individual on New Year’s Eve. He also promised to sell a motorcycle to a different individual in July 2018 and took $600 although he never had a motorcycle to sell in the first place.
Cohely is being charged with four counts of felony forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.