An Aragon man was in jail without bond Thursday, accused of arranging a meet up where methamphetamine was reportedly sold.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Damon Barge, 41, of 501 Morris Road, Aragon, used a phone to set up a sale of methamphetamine in August. When warrants were served at his residence Wednesday evening he was found with meth and two hydrocodone tablets.
Barge is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, and using a phone to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine.