A Rome man was arrested at Home Depot Thursday night after police said he tried to walk out with over 40 saw blades and a battery in his pants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Thomas Trapp, 61, of 15 Tamassee Lane, was arrested at Home Depot after trying to walk out of the store with $528 of merchandise in the waistband of his pants. There 44 Diablo brand saw blades in his pants along with an 18 volt battery.
Trapp is being charged with felony shoplifting where the value is over $500.