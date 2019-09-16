Report: man tried to swallow drugs

A Rome man faces felony drug charges after attempting to swallow several ecstasy pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Cornell Williams, 44 of 235 Ashland Park Blvd., was picked up near the intersection of Brown Street and Olmstead Street on Sunday evening after an altercation with a woman.
Williams shoved the woman causing her to scrape he knee and hand. When police arrived, the officer indicated that Williams tried to destroy three ecstasy pills by chewing them up.
Williams is charged with felony possession of and tampering with evidence along with a misdemeanor for battery.