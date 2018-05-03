Report: Man tried to destroy evidence
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence during a police investiga-tion at his home on Weathington Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Franklin Boswell, 37, of 82 Weathington Road, had a bag with suspected marijuana and a white powder believed to be cocaine, wrapped in paper. Police said Boswell tried to dump the cocaine out of the paper onto the ground and then tried to blow some of it off his vehicle. When police ordered him to stop he refused and then police.
In addition to the two felonies, Boswell was charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and willful obstruction of an officer.
Boswell was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday.