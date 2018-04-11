Report: Man took more than $1,500 worth of items from home
A Polk County man has been jailed after allegedly taking more than $1,500 worth of items from a home in June of 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edward Guy Paintin II, 45, of 532 Lane Street, Rockmart, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stating that he took property from a residence that he was leasing on Elmwood Street.
Paintin was charged with felony theft by taking and a felony for failure to appear in court and being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday pending a $7,000 bond.