A Silver Creek man turned himself into the Bonding Lobby of the Floyd County jail Thursday to face felony charges of reportedly exploiting an elderly person and theft by conversion.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Glenn Brannon, 27, of 648 Old Rockmart Road, took a $5,900 advance payment from the victim, who is over 65 years of age, to complete property improvements. Brannon deposited the check into his bank account the same day and never completed the work.
Brannon is charged with felony theft by conversion, conversion of payments for real property improvements and exploitation of an elderly person.