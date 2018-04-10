Report: Man told woman he would blow the house up
A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Tuesday after being accused of telling a woman, he would blow the house up during an incident at a Shadowood Circle home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jared Kyle Graham, 25, of 9 Shadowood Circle, was arrested around 7:20 p.m. Monday. He also had a light bulb with methamphetamine residue.
He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts under the Family Violence Act and possession of meth. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault under the FVA and possession of drug-related objects.