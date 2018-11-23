A Rome man was taken to Floyd Medical Center and had his weapons temporarily confiscated after he told police “he was shooting at the devil” inside his home on Thursday.
According to Rome police reports:
Police responded to a shots fired incident on Westbury Avenue where a 79-year-old man was shooting inside of his house. Police found 14 spent shell casings inside the house as well as multiple bullet holes. Eight guns were placed into evidence for safekeeping and the pistol used by the man was placed into evidence as well. There have been no charges filed at this time.