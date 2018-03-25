Report: Man told police he tried to shoplift
A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Sunday, charged with fel-ony shoplifting.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Justin Keith Jones, 25, of 504 Wilkerson Road, was arrested Saturday night at Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle, and charged with felony shop-lifting of over $500 worth of household goods.
Police said they saw Jones running through the parking lot, stopped and asked him if he had taken something from the store, and he replied that he had tried to but hadn't.
A loss prevention officer said he watched Jones and another man load a cart with a $318 Ninja Chef blender and a $238 Navigator vacuum. The men pushed the cart to the front door but left separately.
Police Lt. Paul Greene identified the other man from the store video and officers plan to seek a warrant for his arrest as well.