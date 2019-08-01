A Rome man is jailed after reportedly threatening violence at a convenience store along with making threats against the store clerk.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Dwayne Burley, 32, of 509 Wilson Ave., is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after allegedly threatening to to shoot up Chuck's Corner at 200 S. Broad St. during an incident Thursday morning between 8 and 8:30 a.m.
Police also recovered a small amount of marijuana from Burley, resulting in a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.
Burley also faces a felony probation violation count.