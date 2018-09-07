Breaking News
Report: Man threatens to shoot another in the face
A Rome man was in jail without bond Friday night after being accused of telling a person he would shoot them in the face while he was holding a handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adrian Rashad Huggins, 37, of 1105 Martha Berry Blvd., was arrested just before 3 p.m. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.
The incident happened at the Cottis Inn, where Huggins lives. While holding the handgun, he told the victim, “I’ll shoot you in the face,” ending the threat with an expletive.