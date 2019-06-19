A man who resisted police and and medical personnel faces a felony charge of terroristic threats and acts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pablo Martinez, 23, listed as homeless, fought with officers and medics who were called to investigate an incident on Wilson Drive on Tuesday just after 6 p.m.
After Martinez was subdued, he threatened to find a woman and kill her after he gets out of jail. Martinez is also been charged with misdemeanors for willful interference with emergency professionals and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.