A Lindale man was arrested Tuesday morning following an incident on Jan. 27 where he reportedly threatened to kill someone during an argument and wouldn't let them leave.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Patrick Hennon, 38, of 22 Circle Drive, pointed a gun at the victim and told them he was going to shoot them in between the eyes if they did not stop yelling and if they attempted to run they wouldn't make it more than two steps. This incident occurred in front of a 13-year-old and a 3-year-old. Since the altercation Hennon threatened to post nude photos of the victim online.
Hennon is charged with felony false imprisonment, terrorist threats and acts, aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of harassing communications and cruelty to children.