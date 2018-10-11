A Wax Road resident has been jailed after allegedly striking a woman and making even more serious threats to harm the victim
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Michael Upton, 53, of 2127 Wax Road, was arrested late Wednesday night after police were called to his home after an altercation between Upton and the victim. Police report the victim exhibited old bruising and heard Upton shout, "I am going to beat you to death" as the suspect was leaving the residence.
Upton, who is being held in Floyd County Jail without bond, was charged with a felony for making terroristic threats and misdemeanors for driving with a revoked license and failing to maintain his lane.