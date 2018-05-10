Report: Man threatened police while holding infant
A Rome man has been arrested after a domestic incident at his West Rome residence early Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hardik Y. Patel, of 115 Lyons Drive was arrested between 4 and 5 a.m. Thursday at his home after making a false report of a crime. When police arrived, Patel made threats to slit the throats of officers while holding his infant daughter in his arms.
Patel was charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanors for unlawful conduct during a 911 call and reckless conduct.