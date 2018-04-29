Report: Man tells woman he will kill her
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Sunday night after being accused of telling a woman, “I am going to kill you.”
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martin Cisneros Guzman, 44, 600 Redmond Road, Apt. H1, was arrested Saturday around 9:21 p.m. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
He made the threat while two 14-year-olds were in the home.