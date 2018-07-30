Report: Man tells cop he will kill him
A Rome man told a police officer who was taking him into custody on charges pertaining to a vehicle theft that he would kill him Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremiah Ray Douglas, 27, of 102 Beech Creek Drive, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Earlier in the day, around 5:20 a.m., he got inside a woman’s vehicle and took off with it.
A Floyd County police officer saw Douglas driving the vehicle on Ga. Loop 1 several hours after the theft. While he was being arrested, Douglas threatened the officer.
“I swear to God I’ll kill you,” Douglas told the officer. “I’ll be the one to push you in the fire.”
Douglas is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony or theft, and terroristic threats and acts.
He was in jail without bond Monday night.