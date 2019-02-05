A Floyd County man suspected of swallowing a bag of methamphetamine was in the medical wing of the jail Tuesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jesse Willard Brooks, 35, of 172 S. Avery Road, was initially arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor probation violation. He was additionally charged Monday with felony tampering with evidence.
Brooks was at the jail when he took a bag of suspected meth from his pocket and swallowed it to keep booking officers and deputies from finding it.