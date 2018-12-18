A Rome man was arrested at his home on Monday in connection to an incident that authorities said took place in September where he caused injury to another person and damage to his own home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jason Riley Morris, 40, of 2B Highpoint Court, struck a woman in the face several times in front of a child. He also punched three holes in the wall causing $500 in damage and destroyed a vacuum cleaner as well.
Morris is being charged with felony damage to property, misdemeanor battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the third degree and failure to appear.