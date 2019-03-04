A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday night, facing a felony burglary charge.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Derrick Tyrone Boykin, 45, was arrested Monday on a warrant and charged with first-degree burglary.

Boykin is accused of entering a residence on Nov. 11, 2016, and stealing assorted watches and a 2008 Dodge Charger parked in the garage.

He's also being held on unspecified charges for the Cherokee County, Alabama, sheriff's office.

Report: Man stole watches, Dodge Charger

A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday night, facing a felony burglary charge.

 

According to Floyd County Jail records:

 

Derrick Tyrone Boykin, 45, was arrested Monday on a warrant and charged with first-degree burglary.

 

Boykin is accused of entering a residence on Nov. 11, 2016, and stealing assorted watches and a 2008 Dodge Charger parked in the garage.

 

He's also being held on unspecified charges for the Cherokee County, Alabama, sheriff's office.

Comments disabled.