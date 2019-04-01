A Silver Creek man accused of taking scrap metal from a vehicle was in jail without bond Monday on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Milton Godfrey, 52, of 15 Windy Hill Road SE in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Saturday at his home.
He is accused of taking scrap metal on March 1 from a vehicle at a home on Craton Road. He also had a small blue pill labeled k-9 that police suspect is oxycodone.
Godfrey was being held without bond on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He's also facing a felony charge of theft by taking from a vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass.