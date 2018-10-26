Police say a Rome man stole medication and wallets belonging to several people earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin O'Brian Weaver, of 51 East Drive, entered a vehicle on the lot of a business in the 2500 block of Shorter Avenue on October 21 and took a lunch box type bag with a person’s medication and diabetic supplies as well as wallets belonging to three different people.
Police have security camera footage of the theft, according to a warrant for Weaver's arrest.
Weaver, who was arrested at his home Thursday on felony charges of possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, entering an auto to commit a theft, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor possession of drugs not in an original container, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Weaver is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $7.900 bond.