Report: Man stabbed in fight at Gilbreath Recreation Center
A Rome man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at the Gilbreath Recreation Center in Lindale was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brinnon Daniel Banister, 19, of 824 Burnett Ferry Road, stabbed a 20-year-old man in the stomach during the Monday afternoon fight. He also left marks around a woman's neck and had marijuana and blunt wraps when he was arrested at his home about an hour later.
Banister is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
He's also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor be-cause he "allowed his 16-year-old" girlfriend to take part in the fight and have marijuana.