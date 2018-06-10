Report: Man stabbed brother at Blankenship Place home
A Rome man was in jail without bond Sunday night after police said he admitted to stabbing his younger brother several times.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Daniel Richardson, 41, of 54 Blankenship Place, was arrested early Sunday morning at his home and charged with felony aggravated assault.
Police said that after he was given a Miranda warning about self-incrimination, Richardson admitted to stabbing his 37-year-old brother multiple times "in a manner which could have caused death." The condition of the victim was unavailable Sunday night.