Report: Man sold oxycodone on Broad Street
A Floyd County man arrested on a warrant charging him with selling oxycodone was in jail without bond Saturday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Rex Fitzgerald Nation, 52, of 10 Burnett Ferry Road, is facing felony charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, intent to distribute a Schedule II drug and sale of a Schedule II drug.
Nation is accused of selling 30 mg of oxycodone in the 200 block of Broad Street on March 15 to "a reliable cooperating witness."