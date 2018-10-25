Additional charges have been filed against a 65-year-old Floyd County man accused of selling drugs to a Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officer.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John William Franks, 65, of 1037 Bells Ferry Road, was being held without bond Thursday. He was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with selling hydrocodone, a Schedule II drug, to the officer in September.
Franks also is accused of selling the drug to the officer on Oct. 1 and Oct. 16 and of having a quantity of the drugs, along with a Remington 700 rifle, when he was stopped and arrested on Gains Road.
He is facing two counts of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, four counts of possessing Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, all felonies.
A Georgia Department of Revenue officer also filed a misdemeanor charge of unlawful manufacture of distilled spirits after untaxed liquor was found in his home.
Diane Wagner, staff writer