Report: Man slapped police officer, threatened EMTs
A 19-year-old Alabama man is charged with threatening a police officer and EMTs after he was taken to the hospital on May 27, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Huff, of 619 Fayette St. in Attalla, Ala., is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of an officer, and willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery against a police officer.
On May 27, Cherokee EMS personnel were attempting to load Huff on a stretcher on Looney Road near Hwy. 20 when Huff began fighting with them. In the process of loading Huff onto the stretcher he slapped a police officer. Once at Floyd Medical Center he threatened to kill several technicians.