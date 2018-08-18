Report: Man signs false name on traffic citation
A Cedartown man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of signing a false name on a traffic citation and a fingerprint card at the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gastano Ebenildo Deleon, 34, of 213 E. Third St., Cedartown, was arrested around 9:39 p.m. Friday. He is charged with felony false statements and writings, as well as misdemeanor driving without a license and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.