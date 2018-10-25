Police say a Rome man was arrested on North Broad Street Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened another driver and was driving on an expired tag.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patrick Donavan Huff, 25, of 923B Old Summerville Road, was arrested after he held his gun up in his window and slid the chamber back as if he was putting a bullet in the chamber. It is believed he was trying to intimidate the driver in front of him. It was also found he was driving on an expired vehicle tag.
Huff is being charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor aggressive driving as well as driving on an expired tag.