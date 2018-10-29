A Rome man is being held at Floyd County Jail on multiple felony charges after police say he fired a gun at a vehicle with children inside on Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tevin Marquel Fain, 27, of 131 Dodd Blvd., got angry at the victim’s car for driving too slowly so he sped around them and brake checked the victim’s car. Fain also shot a Ruger .40 pistol at the victims car which had children inside. When police followed him with lights and sirens Fain attempted to flee and ran the stop sign on the 411 off ramp and headed north on Dean Avenue. He then threw the pistol out of his window near the Stay Lodge on Dean Avenue.
Fain is charged with three charges of felony aggravated assault, felony tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children, running a stop sign, aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. He is being held without bond.