A Rome man was arrested Monday, accused of exploiting a 70-year-old elderly woman by selling her a stolen pearl jewelry.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Bradley Ineichen III, 24, of 37 Rockwood Place, sold an elderly woman pearls that he knew were stolen for $35. Ineichen stole the jewelry from the victims closet valued at $1,650. He pawned and sold all the jewelry he stole.
Ineichen is charged with felony exploitation of an elderly adult theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.