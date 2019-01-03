Police responded to Blacks Bluff Road on New Year’s Eve and spoke to a man who showed them damage on his truck caused by someone shooting the vehicle.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The victim said he has been having issues with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend for six months, and suspects they had something to do with the Ford truck that stopped in front of his house and fired towards the residence. He said the truck had one headlight and no muffler. He added his house was shot at before and showed police the damage from a previous incident. He could not, however, definitely place the two people he believes were involved in the truck the day his truck was shot.