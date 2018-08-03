Report: Man rides stolen bike to Chick-fil-A construction site to steal Caterpillar vehicle
A Summerville man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stealing a bicycle downtown and riding it to the Chick-fil-A construction site on Shorter Avenue to take a Caterpillar vehicle, which he drove to a spot in the 900 block of Second Avenue and parked it behind a fence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Wayne Johnston, 38, of 26 Smith Road, Summerville, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. He is charged with felony theft by taking, along with misdemeanor theft by taking and two counts of prowling.
After taking the bicycle from 317 E. First St. around 3:30 a.m., he rode to 264 Shorter Ave., the site where a new Chick-fil-A is being constructed. Once at the site, he stole a 2015 Caterpillar construction vehicle valued at $50,000, according to a warrant. He then drove the construction vehicle to 932 N. Second Ave., and parked it behind a fence at a business, a warrant stated.
A warrant was obtained by police for his arrest and he was taken into custody seven hours after the theft took place.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.