A Rome man was arrested Monday and charged with several felonies after he reportedly rammed a vehicle at a high rate of speed causing it to leave the roadway.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 27, of 1900 Turner McCall Blvd., violated his conditional bond by approaching the victim's house. He hit the victim's vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and strike two utility poles. The victim's car was totaled.
Brown is charged with felony aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, misdemeanor hit and run, aggressive driving and reckless driving.