Report: Man rammed vehicle three times
A Rome man reportedly rammed another person’s vehicle with his own three times and left the scene, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garrett Dwayne Ridge, 31, of 606 Denson Lane, said he suspected the driver of the other car had done something to his children. But later neither “he nor his kids knew the other driver” the report stated.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Pine River Road at Sylvan Road off Old Dalton Road. Ridge’s children were in the car at the time of the incident.
Ridge is charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children as well as three counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct.