Police responded to the emergency room of Floyd Medical Center where a man told them he was attacked in the parking lot of the Family Food Mart on Martha Berry Boulevard and wanted to filed a report.
According to Rome police reports:
The man said he was hanging out in the parking lot of the Family Food Mart and was singing and dancing. A young man who was also in the parking lot told him he needed to stop and that he shouldn't be around the parking lot. The victim said he stopped singing but continued dancing and was then punched in the mouth by the young man. After being punched he then went to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. After speaking with police the victim said he no longer wished to seek medical treatment and left.