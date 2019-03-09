A Rome man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with two misdemeanors and a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charvish Darnell Dargin, of 2611 Flannery St., caused harm to the victim and damaged their property when he punched a hole in the living room wall while a child was present. After he was arrested he was found with a schedule II controlled substance.
Dargin is charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance, misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.