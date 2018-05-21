Report: Man punched customer in McDonald's drive-through line
A Floyd County man accused of accosting a man waiting in the McDonald's drive-through lane was in jail Monday morning pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police records:
Jeffrey Matthew Cagle, 40, of 12 Green Acre Road, did not know the 26-year-old LaFayette man when he approached the car Sunday afternoon, held his hand like a gun and said, "If I had a gun in my hand I would kill you."
Cagle then reached in and punched the man in the face. The man pushed Cagle to the ground, then drove to another part of the parking lot at 2215 Shorter Ave. to await police.
When officers arrived, they heard the same story from the man, a person in his car and an employee who had seen the incident on a security camera and came outside to intervene.
Cagle denied the incident, then pushed an officer and tried to run away. He was taken to the ground but continued to struggle and ignore orders until police tased him. Then he complied.
Cagle is facing a felony count of obstruction of an officer and the misdemeanor charges of battery, terroristic threats and battery on a law enforcement officer.