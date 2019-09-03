Police say an Aragon man pulled a pistol on an officer during an incident on Teat Street on Monday.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Henry Parrish Erwin IV, 48, of 4849 Collard Valley Road, pulled out a pistol and tried to point it toward the arresting officer after he had been tackled to the ground when resisting arrest. Officers tased Erwin's neck to prevent him from firing the weapon. He was also found with two bags of meth.
Erwin is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.