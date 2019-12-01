A Rome man was found to have an active warrant in Tennessee after he was pulled over by police on a driving violation.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Rome police stopped Tyrone Holloway, 50, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 303, when they saw a tag number that had expired in April.
When police ran the plate, they found that his driver's license was suspended and that he had an active warrant in Tennessee.
Holloway admitted to knowing about the tag's expiration, and that he had been pulled over before for the tag.
When police contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, they said they wanted to extradite him.
Holloway is charged locally with driving on a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was being held without bond.