Report: Man pistol-whipped in face during party on Hardy Avenue
A 59-year-old Alabama man was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after he was smashed in the face with the butt of a gun during a Fourth of July party on Hardy Avenue.
According to Rome police reports:
The man was initially taken to Floyd Medical Center last Wednesday night, around 11:15 a.m. He had cuts and blood on his face. Also his right eye was swollen shut.
The niece of the man said he’d gone to the corner of the house at 201 Hardy Ave., where relatives of theirs used to live but have since moved out, to urinate. The owner of the house then came outside and hit her uncle in face with the gun.
During the time the officer was at FMC, a call came in about a man on Hardy Avenue waving a gun around while on the swing set in the park. Responding officers were told the man could be the suspect in the man’s beating, since his clothing description matched. But by the time police arrived he was gone.