A Silver Creek man is charged with felony theft by conversion after he reportedly pawned another person's four-wheeler, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
In November 2019, Jamie Lee Shirey, 45, of 11 High Point Court, pawned another person's 2016 Suzuki LT SN four-wheeler valued at $6,500, without the person's permission. Shirey failed to make payments to the pawn shop and the four-wheeler was sold to another person.
Shirey remained in jail Wednesday morning with a bond of $3,500.