A Floyd County man arrested after a wreck on Hearthwood Drive was in jail without bond Sunday on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bobby Gene Castillo, 28, of 30 Glen View Drive, was under the influ-ence of drugs and driving at a high rate of speed in the rain Saturday night when he caused an accident on Hearthwood Drive near Burnett Ferry Road. The nature of the wreck was not specified.
Police found a hydrocodone pill in his backpack.
Castillo is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with failure to keep drugs in the original container, possession of a drug-related object, DUI drugs, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.