A Rome man was arrested Sunday evening on drug charges after a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Harold Anthony Bailey, 57, of 513 Hardy Ave., was stopped by police while riding his bicycle down South Broad Street Sunday around 8 p.m. for not having proper lighting. A search of Bailey’s person yielded a large container of pills and a smoking pipe.
Bailey is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. He is being held on a $3,500 bond.