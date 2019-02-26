A Cherokee County, Alabama, man is charged with multiple felonies for crimes of a sexual nature against a minor child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Dakota Barnes, 20, of 2602 County Road 89, Gaylesville, Alabama, is charged with felonies for interference with child custody, child pornography, child exploitation, obscene internet contact with a child and a misdemeanor for electronically furnishing obscene material to a child.
Barnes was arrested Monday and is accused of coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pictures. He is alleged to have used an internet service to seduce and lure a child to engage in sexual conduct for his own gratification
A warrant alleges that that he took a 14-year-old victim from a home in Floyd County across state lines to Cherokee County, Alabama.