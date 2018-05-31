Report: Man locks himself in vehicle when confronted by owners
Rome police are trying to verify the identity of a man photographed by the owner of a vehicle which he had locked himself inside at Redmond Regional Medical Center while attempting to take apart the steering column.
According to Rome police reports:
The incident happened Tuesday at the hospital parking lot at 501 Redmond Road. A couple had left the hospital and walked back to their vehicle to find the man inside and attempting to disassemble the steering column. The man then locked himself inside the vehicle while 911 was called.
The man then got out of the vehicle, telling the couple he would use the large wrench he was holding to “hurt the police if they tried to stop him.” However, he then fled, but not before a picture was taken of him.
Hospital staff identified the man and police were able to find his last address at a Ringgold residence. Detectives were asked to follow-up to verify he was the man in the picture, so felony entering an auto and misdemeanor criminal trespass warrants could be filed.