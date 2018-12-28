An investigation that followed incidents back in April has resulted in the arrest of a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shamus Meshane Campbell, 38, 64 Collier Road, allegedly threw a cinder block at the victim's car on Collier Road on April 29. Campbell also is accused of poking a hole in tires of the victim's vehicle. He also kicked in a door damaging the frame of the vehicle and broke the victim's cell phone as well.
Campbell was charged with felony criminal damage to property.