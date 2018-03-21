Report: Man intentionally struck woman’s vehicle
A Lindale man is charged with intentionally striking a woman’s car, which also contained a 10-year-old girl, as well as aggravated stalking, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Wayne Roberson 56, of 2912 Maple Road, Lindale is charged with felony aggravated stalking and cruelty to children along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, aggressive driving, driving without insurance and an open container violation.
Roberson ran into a Cartersville woman’s vehicle on Maple Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Roberson was being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday without bond.