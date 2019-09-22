A Rome man accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ja'Darrien Lin'mori Henderson, 19, of 315 E. Seventh St., was arrested Saturday night at his home and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
A witness confirmed he held a knife to a woman's throat during an altercation and the woman had marks on her neck consistent with being choked. Henderson also threw the woman's TV, damaging it.